Middletown cancels Fourth of July Fireworks

BUTLER COUNTY (FOX19) - The City of Middletown has canceled its Fourth of July fireworks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement comes just under two months prior to the scheduled event.
Acting City Manager Susan Cohen says organizers hope to resume the annual celebration in 2021.
“We were all hoping we’d be able to come together and celebrate our country with Fourth of July fireworks. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the City of Middletown made the decision to postpone those celebrations this year and work to come back with a bigger and better event next year,” said Cohen.
For more information, visit https://www.cityofmiddletown.org/.
