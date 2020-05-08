Mother’s Day wish for southern Ohio woman missing 7 years

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (FOX19) - Sunday will be the eighth Mother’s Day Megan Lancaster’s family has marked without her.
She was 25 when she vanished on April 3, 2013 in southwestern Ohio.
Her white Ford Mustang was found parked outside a fast food restaurant in Portsmouth. Her wallet was on the front seat.
Megan’s son, Rhys, was 7 years old at the time. Now he’s 14 and being raised by his grandparents.
This week, Megan’s mother and sister-in-law hung “Happy Mother’s Day” balloons on both sides of a sign in Scioto County with her picture and information about the case. They also pushed sticks with flower-adorned hearts into the ground.
“If she is out there, if she comes back, we want her to know we didn’t forget her,” said her sister-in-law, Kadie Lancaster.
Megan’s case remains open and there have been no arrests.
Portsmouth police said they continue to investigate her disappearance.
Detective Steve Brewer told us last month there have been no arrests, suspects or persons of interest.
He said there were still a couple of leads he was still working on, but could not elaborate due to the sensitivity and open status of the case.
Megan’s disappearance is still considered a missing persons case, but Brewer said based on the circumstances and time since her disappearance, he fears “more serious circumstances."
When Megan vanished, former athlete who once earned a softball scholarship to school was using drugs and prostituting.
Brewer said Friday he had no new information in the case.
No reward has been offered.
Anyone with information is asked to call Portsmouth police at 740-353-4101.
