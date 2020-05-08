Nacco: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Nacco Industries Inc. (NC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $6.2 million.
The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of 88 cents per share.
The small appliance maker posted revenue of $37.6 million in the period.
Nacco shares have declined 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 41% in the last 12 months.
