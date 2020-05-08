OSU to pay $41M settlement in lawsuits over sex abuse by late team doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State University will pay about $41 million to settle a dozen lawsuits by 162 men alleging decades-old sexual abuse and mistreatment by a team doctor, Richard Strauss.
The school previously announced a settlement had been reached with about half of the roughly 350 accusers who sued, but details on the cost weren’t made public until Friday. Individual payments will vary.
Scores more men still have pending lawsuits over school officials’ failure to stop Strauss despite concerns raised during his tenure.
The doctor died in 2005. No one has publicly defended him since the allegations arose two years ago.
