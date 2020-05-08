Police investigating after man shot, killed in OTR

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are investigating after a man died nearly a week after being shot in Over-the-Rhine.
Cincinnati police says officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1700 block of Republic Street on Friday, May 1.
Michael Nixson, 29, was transported to University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, May 6,
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
