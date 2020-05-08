11 pounds of illegal ketamine seized at Tri-State consignment facility

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Thursday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati intercepted a shipment containing over 11 pounds of illegal ketamine at a local express consignment facility.
CBP officers said the shipment was manifested as “anointing water” from Oron, Nigeria, and was destined to Victoria, Australia.
Officers opened the shipment and found multiple small bottles of clear liquid labeled as “spring water.” They tested the liquid and identified the substance as ketamine hydrochloride.
“This is the largest seizure of ketamine the Port of Cincinnati has had in the past year,” Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said in a news release. “Our current health and safety concerns have not detracted from our vigilance against bad actors who are trying to send illicit substances into and through the United States. Our officers and specialists have exceptional training to recognize and intercept a vast array of potentially dangerous or illegal products and will continue their mission to protect and serve.”
Like many anesthetics, ketamine has legitimate medical uses, but it is often misused for its hallucinogenic and sedating effects.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.