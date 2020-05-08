Rainy and chilly on Friday, FREEZE WARNING tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -
The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WARNING for the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area for Saturday morning. Decatur County, IN is under a FROST ADVISORY.
Thick cloud cover and rain will prevent frost this morning but Saturday morning with temperatures colder than freezing, frost will be heavy and widespread. Sunday morning patches of frost are possible again.
Look for light rain Friday morning, picking up during the late morning and midday hours. It will be a chilly day with temps around 59 , then falling as the rain ends Friday evening.
Saturday will be dry with a cold frosty start and a high of 51 with sunshine. Sunday will start off cold and increasing cloudiness will bring showers during the late afternoon.
