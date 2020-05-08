Rainy, chilly Friday: Heavy, widespread frost tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Friday will be rainy and chilly with high temperatures in the upper 50s.
Light rain early Friday morning will pick up late morning into mid-afternoon.
Temperatures will fall tonight into the upper 20s with heavy and widespread frost is expected.
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
You’ll want to cover or bring sensitive plants inside.
Temperatures will warm into the low 50s under sunny skies Saturday, but Sunday morning on Mother’s Day could bring more patches of frost.
Sunday will start off cold and increasing cloudiness will bring showers during the late afternoon.
The high could reach 60 degrees.
