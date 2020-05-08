Reporter Trevor Peters

Trevor Peters joined the FOX19 NOW team in May 2020 as an Alert Desk Anchor and Reporter. He is thrilled to now live and report in a city he grew up visiting as a kid.
Trevor is a life-long Hoosier and was born and raised in Fishers, Indiana. Growing up near Indianapolis meant he had to either be a Cubs or Reds fan. Fortunately, he choose right. The trip down I-74 to Reds games has always been a summer tradition for his family.
Prior to FOX19 NOW, Trevor served as the morning and noon anchor in Lafayette, Indiana at WLFI. While there, he led continued coverage on the unsolved murders of two young girls killed on a trail in Delphi, Indiana. He also reported a series on Purdue alum Neil Armstrong and the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
Trevor is a graduate of Purdue University and truly bleeds black and gold. Nothing is more important to Trevor than his faith, his family, and his Boilermakers! He is still active at his alma mater as the in-game host for Purdue Football, a role he has held since he was a student.
He and his fiancé Natalie are getting married in July 2020. They enjoy board games, craft beer, and good fellowship. Trevor is also a proud Eagle Scout.
Trevor is honored to be part of the Fox 19 team. He would love to meet you and tell your story. You can connect with him on Twitter, on Facebook, or send him at email at trevor.peters@fox19now.com.
