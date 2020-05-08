Senior Rabbi of Rockdale Temple has died

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sigma Faye Coran, Senior Rabbi of Cincinnati’s Rockdale Temple, has died.
Rabbi Coran passed away peacefully Friday morning, according to a statement from Temple President James Heldman and Associate Rabbi Meredith Kahn.
She leaves behind a husband and four children.
Services will be private due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Rabbi Coran came to Rockdale on July 1, 2004, and was the first female Senior Rabbi to serve a Cincinnati congregation.
Founded in 1824, Rockdale is the oldest congregation west of the Allegheny Mountains, according to the temple website.
