WATCH LIVE: Hamilton Co. to discuss new program to help small businesses

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Assistant County Administrator Holly Christmann will join Commissioner Denise Driehaus Friday morning to talk about a new program that uses a portion of our CARES Act allotment to help small businesses in Hamilton County.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced reopening plans for the state’s restaurants and salons Thursday.
Hair salons, nail salons and barbershops can open on May 15.
For bars and restaurants, outside dining will begin on May 15 and inside dining on May 21.
“Reopening Ohio is a risk, but it’s also a risk if you don’t move forward. We’re on a dangerous road that has never been traveled before in Ohio and the danger is that we relax and stop taking precautions,” said Governor DeWine. “All of us collectively control this. I ask you to take calculated risks and make good judgments. Continue social distancing, washing your hands, and wearing face coverings. If you aren’t concerned with what happens to you, do it for others.”
To read a list of requirements for reopening click here.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 1,572 cases and 93 deaths in the county.
On Monday, Hamilton County Treasurer Robert Goering said the county is delaying the due date for real estate taxes until July 17, 2020.
They were originally due on June 22.
He said the taxes fund very critical functions such as schools, the zoo, local governments and police and fire departments.
