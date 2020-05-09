Ohio Coronavirus: 681 new cases, 25 more deaths

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Saturday’s reported coronavirus cases is almost right on par with the state’s daily average over the past three weeks, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).
The state health department data shows an additional 681 coronavirus cases reported on Saturday.
The most recent cases are a little more than the average of 642 new cases per day over the last three weeks.
Overall, ODH shows a total of 23,697 coronavirus cases in the state.
Even though the number of new cases was above the 21-day average, the number of deaths reported on Saturday is less than this recent average.
Ohio’s 25 coronavirus deaths from Saturday are below the 21-day average of 42 each day, according to the ODH.
The total number of deaths in Ohio is now 1,331, ODH data shows.
