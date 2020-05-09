Indiana: 1,362 COVID-19 deaths reported, 23,732 positive cases

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health reported Saturday that there are 1,362 COVID-19 deaths and 23,732 positive cases.
Health officials say that of the 1,362 deaths, 12 of them were newly reported as of Friday.
In our viewing area:
- Franklin County: 104 cases, seven deaths
- Dearborn County: 148 cases, 13 deaths
- Ripley County: 98 cases, six deaths
- Ohio County: Nine cases, zero deaths
- Switzerland County: 14 cases, zero deaths
- Union County: Eight cases, zero deaths
- Fayette County: 36 cases, four deaths
During Friday's news briefing, the Indiana State Department of Health Director, Dr. Kristina Box, said that Indiana University's Fairbanks School of Public Health completed its first phase of testing. Health officials-tested 4,611 Hoosiers across 70 total testing sites.
The next phase is data analyzing and preliminary findings. Dr. Box says the results will come out next week. One to two days was the turnaround time for viral testing and two to four days for antibody testing, said Dr. Box.
Dr. Box continued to say that she expects the cases to go up when the economy fully reopens.
