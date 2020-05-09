Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police Chief Randal Taylor has promised thoroughness and transparency as his department investigates the fatal shootings of two black men in the city by officers. Taylor, an African American, also has pleaded with the community to give his office time to address any mistakes made. But he says jumping to conclusions won’t help. Given the department’s contentious history with black residents and numerous police shootings of blacks around the U.S. captured on video in recent years, Taylor’s race and pledge may not be enough. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has asked the U.S. attorney’s office and the FBI to “actively monitor” the investigations.