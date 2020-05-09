Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS-POLICE SHOOTINGS
Indiana shootings strain relationship between police, blacks
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police Chief Randal Taylor has promised thoroughness and transparency as his department investigates the fatal shootings of two black men in the city by officers. Taylor, an African American, also has pleaded with the community to give his office time to address any mistakes made. But he says jumping to conclusions won’t help. Given the department’s contentious history with black residents and numerous police shootings of blacks around the U.S. captured on video in recent years, Taylor’s race and pledge may not be enough. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has asked the U.S. attorney’s office and the FBI to “actively monitor” the investigations.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Virus takes higher Indiana death toll, cuts state revenues
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's budget director says state revenue collections for April fell nearly $1 billion short of projections amid the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus outbreak. Budget Director Cristopher Johnston says collections for the month were forecast last December at just over $2.2 billion but came in $964 million under target, in part because of delayed income tax filings and the loss of all casino taxes amid social distancing steps to slow the spread of the outbreak. State health officials announced an additional 152 Hoosiers are confirmed or presumed to have died from the coronavirus, pushing Indiana’s death toll from COVID-19 to 1,566.
ELECTION 2020-INDIANA GOVERNOR
Myers selects ex-lawmaker Linda Lawson as running mate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers has selected former state Rep. Linda Lawson to be his running mate as his choice for lieutenant governor. Lawson was the first woman to lead a caucus in the Indiana House when she was chosen as minority leader in 2012. She also was the first female police officer in the Hammond Police Department, rising to the rank of captain after a long career as a patrol officer and member of the sex crimes and domestic violence units. Lawson moved to Brown County after retiring from the legislature in 2018.
INDIANA AMAZON INVESTIGATION
Report: Indiana too quick to clear Amazon in worker's death
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal investigation into how Indiana's safety agency reviewed an Amazon employee's death in 2017 has found it prematurely released the company from citations and fines. According to The Indianapolis Star, the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration gave advice to Amazon representatives on how to dismiss safety violation orders without proper evidence. John Stallone, the former IOSHA inspector who investigated the death, had issued four safety citations for a total fine of $28,000, which Amazon later appealed, arguing the death was a result of employee misconduct. IOSHA is required to provide a written response to the findings from the federal investigation.
FORT WAYNE-INFANT SHOT
Infant grazed by bullet in Fort Wayne drive-by shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 3-month-old baby riding in a car was grazed by a shot in a drive-by shooting in Fort Wayne. Police say the infant suffered non-life-threatening injuries after two to four shots were fired into the vehicle from an SUV. A bullet grazed the back of the child’s head, but the injuries were not life-threatening. The shooting occurred about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday while the infant, a 2-year-old and an adult rode in the car, police said. No other injuries were reported. The suspect got away.
INDIANAPOLIS POLICE-PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Indianapolis police officer fatally strikes pregnant woman
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis police officer on his way to work struck and killed a pregnant woman who was walking on an expressway ramp. Police say Officer Jonathon Henderson struck the woman about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday on the ramp to Interstate 465 on the city’s southwest side. Police say Henderson requested help and immediately performed first aid on the victim, 23-year-old Ashlynn Lisby. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. Her fetus also did not survive. Henderson submitted to a blood draw but investigators do not believe driver impairment was a factor in the accident.
ROAD RAGE SHOOTING-HAMMOND
Hammond road rage shooting kills 1, injures 3 others
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Police in Hammond blame road rage for a shooting that left one man dead and three other persons injured, including one in critical condition. Lt. Steve Kellogg says a road rage incident in the area of Cline Avenue and Michigan Street preceded the shooting Tuesday night. The Lake County Coroner's Office says 25-year-old Uriel Arambula of Hammond, was pronounced dead at 7:45 p.m. Police say another man was flown to a Chicago hospital in critical condition. Two other gunshot victims were being treated at a local hospital. There was no immediate word on suspects.
POLICE SHOOTING-MAN SLAIN
SW Indiana man killed in police shooting drew revolver
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (AP) — State police say a southwestern Indiana man killed in a police-action shooting had drawn a .38 caliber revolver on officers. After 69-year-old Michael Faries of Oakland City called 911 Sunday stating he and his wife were starving and someone was shooting at them, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Collier and a Petersburg police officer went to his home. Collier could see Faries, agitated and yelling, inside the home and noticed he had his right hand in a bulging pocket. Collier stepped inside the home and ordered Faries to remove his hand from the pocket. Police say Faries drew the revolver from the pocket, and Collier shot him twice.