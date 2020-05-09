Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY-CHURCHES
Court halts ban on mass gatherings at Kentucky churches
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A federal court has halted the Kentucky governor's temporary ban on mass gathering from applying to in-person religious services. The temporary restraining order issued Friday enjoins Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's administration from enforcing the ban at any in-person religious service statewide, provided the places of worship practice social distancing and adhere to hygiene guidelines. Two other federal judges had previously ruled the ban was constitutional, but one of those judges ruled in a separate case Friday that another church could hold in-person services. Beshear had planned to allow places of worship to reopen May 20.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky to expand testing at long-term care facilities
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky plans to do coronavirus testing at all nursing homes across the state. The strategy is aimed at a hard-hit segment during the pandemic. State Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander says health officials hope to reach every long-term facility in about two months. He offered details about the testing plans Friday. He says testing will be done at no charge to the facilities, residents and staff. The virus has been especially deadly among the state’s older population, particularly for those with underlying health conditions.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-QUARANTINE RULING
Appeals court judge orders Kentucky man to quarantine
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky appeals court judge has ordered a Kentucky man exposed to the coronavirus to quarantine himself and to get tested. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that Judge Jeff S. Taylor ordered the 27-year-old man in McCreary County to self-quarantine from Tuesday through Saturday. The case is one of only a few in Kentucky where officials have asked courts to force people to quarantine. The ruling comes after Circuit Judge Dan Ballou declined to grant the request, voicing doubts on the court’s authority to do so. Taylor said he ordered a four-day quarantine because that’s what the health department requested.
MAN DEAD-INTERSTATE
Man found dead in median of I-85; officials seek public help
FAIR PLAY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities are asking for the public's help figuring out what led up to the death of a man found in the median of Interstate 85 in South Carolina. News outlets report 53-year-old Lanny Mest was likely hit by a vehicle just hours before he was found the morning of April 18 near Fair Play. His last known address was in Kentucky but officials aren't sure when he last lived there. Mest had been arrested in Florida and South Carolina in recent months, but little is known about his final days. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oconee County Coroner's Office or South Carolina Highway Patrol.
BEARS-KENTUCKY
Kentucky officials offer tips to avoid encounters with bears
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Bear activity is picking up in Kentucky with spring in full bloom, and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has some tips for people who are having problems with the animals. The department says instead of trying to change the bear’s behavior, make some adjustments. Most problems involve food, so make sure there’s no garbage or food scraps that draw the animals close. Besides keeps garbage secure, the department also suggests not leaving pet food outside overnight, removing bird feeders in spring and summer, keeping grills clean, putting food scraps in the trash and surrounding beehives with an electric fence.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY-UNEMPLOYMENT
Roughly 80,000 more Kentuckians seek jobless assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — About 80,000 Kentucky residents applied for unemployment benefits last week. That's down from the prior week but shows economic disruption from the coronavirus continues to spread. The U.S. Labor Department reported the figures Thursday. The report shows the number of Kentuckians filing for jobless assistance last week was down about 11,000 from the prior week. The number of laid-off Kentucky workers seeking jobless assistance in the past seven weeks is approaching 700,000. That's about one-third of the state’s civilian workforce. Gov. Andy Beshear has started rolling out plans to gradually reopen businesses.