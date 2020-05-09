Newlyweds in their 70s exchange ‘I Do’s’ during pandemic

HARRISON, Ohio (FOX19) - A coronavirus pandemic couldn’t keep the love between a couple of newlyweds in their 70s six-feet apart.
Ruth Sizemore, 78-years-old and her new husband Williard Sizemore, 77-years-old tied the not on Saturday.
Mr. and Mrs. Sizemore thought it was a small gathering at St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Parrish in Colerain Township.
When they got outside after saying “I do,” a parade of people social distancing in their cars awaited to show they wouldn’t miss the wedding for the world.
The fairytale love story began when the two bumped into each other in a parking lot on Ruth’s birthday last December.
Then her sweetheart Willard proposed to her on Valentine’s Day.
Williard tells us how he proposed.
“I hoped she would say yes,” Willard recalls. “We met at Northgate at Kay Jewelers and I bought her a ring there. And I asked her if she would marry me.”
The two are widowed and this is the second marriage for both.
They plan to have another celebration this summer so everyone can celebrate.
