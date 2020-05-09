Protestors call for state’s reopening during rallies across Ohio

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Protestors demanding for Ohio to reopen gathered outside the Butler County Courthouse as part of Free Ohio Now’s statewide campaign.
On Saturday, Free Ohio Now organized 32 rallies across Ohio.
Demonstrators are asking for Governor Mike DeWine to get the state back up and running.
The group’s Facebook page calls for any Ohio resident who is “done with the governor’s and health director’s orders,” ready to work again to join the protest.
The Free Ohio Now website does not show any future scheduled protests.
