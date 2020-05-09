Rain develops for Mother’s Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Mother’s Day will start off on a dry note with temperatures in the upper 30’s.
A strong disturbance will dive into the region Sunday afternoon with showers and, possibly, some thunder. High temps will climb to near 60 degrees.
Right now it appears that this system will exit by Monday morning, leaving us with clearing skies but a chilly day with temps in the low 50’s.
Sunshine sticks around through mid-week.
By the end of the week into the weekend we see temps rise into the mid-70’s, with 80 degrees in the forecast for next Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.