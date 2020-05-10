Columbus police issue missing endangered alert for 79-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) -The Columbus Police Department issued an endangered missing adult alert for a man who has been missing since Friday night.
Police say Donald Louis Johnson,79, walked away from the Residential Care Facility in Franklin County around 8:30 p.m.
Officers describe him as 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a leather jacket, and leather gloves.
He has bipolar disorder and requires medication, said police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is to contact 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.
