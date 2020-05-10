A cool but quiet start to the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Over the next several days high pressure will build in and provide quiet but cool weather.
Expect partly cloudy skies Monday with high temps in the low 50′s.
Tuesday will see more of the same, while Wednesday will see highs creep into the low 60′s.
From Thursday into the weekend, the atmosphere becomes a bit unsettled with rain and thunder chances each day.
If there is a bright spot, it’s that temperatures finally warm above normal with upper 70′s to 80 degrees from Friday through the weekend.
