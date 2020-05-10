Coronavirus cases in NKY now at 730 total, health department reports

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - The total number of coronavirus cases across four Northern Kentucky counties is now at 730, according to the NKY Health Department.
The health department reports an additional 14 cases in the area on Sunday.
Here’s the breakdown of new and total cases in the four Northern Kentucky counties in the Tri-State area:
- Boone County - Five new cases, 218 total
- Campbell County - One new case, 112 total
- Grant County - One new case, 29 total
- Kenton County - Seven new cases, 371 total
NKY Health reports no new deaths in the area on Sunday.
The coronavirus death toll amongst the four counties remains at 42, NKY Health reports.
