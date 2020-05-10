Humane Association of Warren County looks to help animals in other shelters

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Humane Association of Warren County has seen a significant shortage of animals due to pet adoption skyrocketing during the COVID-19 pandemic; therefore, they are looking to help animals in other shelters beyond the county lines.
The shelter usually cares for 200 to 300 animals, but director Joanne Hurley says the total number of animals in their shelter has dropped into the teens.
"We have been able to reach out to very rural shelters that don't just have as many resources and help them take animals off their hands, and we've been doing this in Ohio, outside of Ohio...I mean, we've put the plea out and most places that we talk to say, 'look, we can't keep up with the demand either,' Hurley said.
The American Humane Association says hundreds of thousands of dogs have been adopted across the country.
The Humane Association of Warren County tells us they continue to with work rescue operations to pull animals from hoarding situations and that there is no better time to find those animals a new home.
