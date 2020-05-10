Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS-POLICE SHOOTINGS
Indianapolis police fire pepper balls amid shootings protest
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police fired pepper balls to disperse a crowd as they arrested a man during a protest near the location where an officer fatally shot a 21-year-old black man days earlier. The Indianapolis Star reports about 50 people converged Saturday near the site where Dreasjon “Sean” Reed was killed Wednesday. During Saturday's protest, a police spokesman says officers fired pepper balls “to deter a crowd as they closed in on officers" arresting a man. No officers or protesters were injured. Reed’s killing and the fatal police shooting hours later of another black man have strained relations between city police and black residents.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana's confirmed, presumed virus death toll nears 1,500
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say an additional 43 Indiana residents are confirmed or presumed to have died from the coronavirus, pushing Indiana’s death toll from COVID-19 to nearly 1,500. The Indiana State Department of Health said Saturday that a total of 1,362 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19. That's 34 more than on Friday. The state agency also increased the number of reported probable COVID-19 deaths by nine to 128. Those are deaths state officials say doctors blame on coronavirus infections without confirmation of the illness from test results. The new numbers bring Indiana’s confirmed or presumed number of deaths to 1,490.
EVANSVILLE-TWO DEAD
Coroner: Carbon monoxide killed woman, young daughter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her young daughter found dead last month in a southwestern Indiana home died from carbon monoxide poisoning after an automobile was left running in their garage. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear ruled the carbon monoxide inhalation death of 49-year-old Kimbra Shanafelt a suicide and the death of her 5-year-old daughter, Dahni Shanafelt, a homicide. Kimbra Shanafelt died in the house’s attached one-car garage, where an auto was left running. Vanderburgh County's sheriff tells the Evansville Courier & Press exhaust fumes could have seeped into the house, killing her daughter as the vehicle continued running until using up its fuel.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIDING IMMIGRANTS
Indiana women's fund helps immigrant families amid pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three Indiana women who moved to the United States as children have created a fund to help immigrant families who don’t qualify for government aid and have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. The women joined other volunteers, many of whom also were recipients under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, in an effort to raise awareness of working-class families —- including people living in the country illegally. The Indianapolis Star reports the Undocumented Hoosier Support Fund will help about 800 families pay for utilities, medical expenses, or a whole month’s worth of food.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA-PORK PLANT
Indiana pork plant resumes operations after 2-week closure
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A pork processing plant in north-central Indiana has resumed limited production, two weeks after company officials temporarily suspended operations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Workers returned Friday to Indiana Packers Corp.’s Delphi plant following the completion of coronavirus testing of its 2,267 workers and contractors. Indiana Packers says in a statement that the testing found 301 plant workers who tested positive for the coronavirus. That’s about 13% of the plant’s workforce. The testing was completed with help from Carroll County and state health officials. Meat processing plants across the country are cautiously reopening after President Donald Trump’s executive order classified them as critical infrastructure.
GREAT LAKES-WATER LEVELS
Two Great Lakes break water level records in April
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Water levels at two upper Great Lakes have broken records as predicted, and they're expected to get higher in coming months. The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that Lakes Michigan and Huron set new water level records in April and were 13.4 inches higher than last year at this time and almost 3 inches higher than the record set in 1986. Mark Breederland, extension educator with nonprofit Michigan Sea Grant in Traverse City, said Lakes Michigan and Huron have set record mean water levels every month this year since January, and he expects it continue through July.
WILDLIFE REFUGE-HUNTING
Indiana wildlife refuge plans to open acreage for hunting
SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) — A national wildlife refuge in southern Indiana is seeking the public’s input on its plan to open up thousands of acres to hunters. Officials at the Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge are accepting the public’s comment on the proposed changes to its hunting program until June 8. The plans call for the sprawling wildlife refuge near the southern Indiana city of Seymour to open 4,455 acres to upland game hunting for raccoon, fox, coyote, opossum and skunk. The (Columbus) Republic reports that officials also propose opening 747 acres to migratory game bird hunting and upland game hunting.
INDIANAPOLIS-POLICE SHOOTINGS
Indiana shootings strain relationship between police, blacks
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police Chief Randal Taylor has promised thoroughness and transparency as his department investigates the fatal shootings of two black men in the city by officers. Taylor, an African American, also has pleaded with the community to give his office time to address any mistakes made. But he says jumping to conclusions won’t help. Given the department’s contentious history with black residents and numerous police shootings of blacks around the U.S. captured on video in recent years, Taylor’s race and pledge may not be enough. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has asked the U.S. attorney’s office and the FBI to “actively monitor” the investigations.