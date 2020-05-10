Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS'-POWERS-
GOP in power grab to rein in Dem governors on virus response
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The politics over fighting the coronavirus pandemic is playing out in statehouses across the country. Republican-controlled legislatures are increasingly going after executive powers invoked by Democratic governors to close businesses in an effort to limit movement and curb the spread of COVID-19. The partisan moves to undermine Democratic governors who invoked stay-at-home orders are most pronounced in states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. All three are key to President Donald Trump’s path to reelection. But the moves could backfire on Republicans if they are successful and the virus surges back in the fall, right around the November election.
COVID-19 MATCHES
Idled help the isolated: Med students aid homebound seniors
CINCINNATI (AP) — Aspiring doctors in Cincinnati whose studies were interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak have morphed their mission to take care of people who are especially vulnerable to the pandemic’s dangers. University of Cincinnati medical students started a “COVID-19 match” program that is modeled after one that began in Louisville, Kentucky, and is being replicated around the country. Volunteers are assigned someone who is 60 years or older or who has health problems that make it particularly dangerous to risk exposure by leaving their home. The volunteers do grocery shopping, pick up prescriptions or perform other errands, or just send cards and check in.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STATE-STOCKPILES
US governors aim to boost production of medical supplies
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some U.S. governors are seeking to bolster their home-state production of vital medical supplies and protective equipment after difficulties in buying such items during the coronavirus outbreak. Until now, the U.S. has relied heavily on foreign countries such as China for medical supplies and personal protective equipment. The governors of Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts and Missouri all said this week that they hope to develop more in-state manufacturing of personal protective equipment to ensure its availability in a crisis and to drive down shipping costs. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he doesn't want “our health destiny” to be dependent on China.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio confirmed, probable deaths now total 1,331, state says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The number of confirmed and probable deaths associated with the coronavirus in Ohio has reached 1,331, state health officials said Saturday. The Ohio Department of Health posted information Saturday indicating that 1,214 deaths had been confirmed and another 117 were considered probable under guidelines issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The department said more than 22,500 cases had been confirmed and the number of confirmed and probable cases was just short of 23,700.
GRAVEL HOPPER DEATH
Funeral service held for worker killed in gravel hopper
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A private funeral service was held last week for a worker who died after becoming trapped in a gravel hopper at an industrial site in Ohio. The Springfield News-Sun reports that the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed that Rodger Zimmerman of Springfield was the man killed May 2 at Enon Sand and Gravel in Bethel Township. His obituary said private services held for his family Thursday were live streamed on the Facebook page of Littleton and Rue Funeral Home. County sheriffs and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Virus has killed 500 Ohio nursing home residents in 3 weeks
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The toll from the coronavirus inside Ohio's nursing homes continues to climb. The state's health department says close to 500 residents of long-term care centers have died in the past three weeks. That’s nearly double the total reported for the previous two weeks. The Ohio Department of Health says the increase in deaths could be attributed to a significant jump or a backlog of cases being added this past week. Seven counties across the state have seen more than 30 deaths at long-term care centers since mid-April. Toledo and Lucas County reported the most, with 65 nursing home deaths.
AP-US-OHIO-STATE-TEAM-DOCTOR
$41M settlement by Ohio State covers 162 of doc's accusers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University will pay about $41 million to settle a dozen lawsuits by 162 men alleging decades-old sexual abuse and mistreatment by a team doctor, Richard Strauss. The school previously announced a settlement had been reached with about half of the roughly 350 accusers who sued, but details on the cost weren't made public until Friday. Individual payments will vary. Scores more men still have pending lawsuits over school officials' failure to stop Strauss despite concerns raised during his tenure. The doctor died in 2005. No one has publicly defended him since the allegations arose two years ago.
SLAYING-WITNESS RECANTS
Cleveland paying $18M to 3 wrongfully imprisoned for murder
CLEVELAND (AP) — Three men who spent decades locked up for a 1975 killing they didn't commit will receive a combined $18 million from the city of Cleveland. The city’s settlement agreement with Rickey Jackson, Wiley Bridgeman and his brother Kwame Ajamu is the largest reached in Ohio in a police misconduct case, according to their lawyers. The men are now in their 60s and have maintained their innocence, saying they were victims of a police department that would do anything to close a case, even at the expense of innocent black men. They were cleared of the crime in 2014. City officials aren’t commenting on the settlement.
HOUSE FIRE-TWO KILLED
2 people, dog killed when fire roars through Ohio home
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A fast-moving fire roared through a northeastern Ohio home early Friday, killing two people. The fire in Canton Township was reported around 3:45 a.m. by a passer-by. Authorities say the home was engulfed in flames when emergency responders arrived. The two victims were found in the home and were pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 6 a.m., but their names have not been released. A small dog also died in the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. But authorities said it did not appear to be suspicious.
WINTRY WEATHER
Polar vortex could bring rare May snow, low temps to US East
BOSTON (AP) — The northeastern U.S. is about to get a cold spring farewell from winter’s bad boy, the polar vortex, which could bring rare May snowfall and record-low temperatures to some areas over the Mother’s Day weekend. The National Weather Service says a low pressure system off the coast of southern New England is pulling cold air down from the north. Current forecasts call for perhaps as much as 2 inches of snow in the Berkshire Mountains in western Massachusetts on Friday into Saturday, and rain with flakes possible in the Boston area. Massachusetts hasn’t had measurable snow in May since 2002.