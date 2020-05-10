Lights, sirens, gifts: 9-year-old girl with brain cancer gets birthday parade

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - It wasn’t an emergency that warranted the sirens and lights, but a celebration for a young girl, who captured the hearts of a community, and her brother.
It was a one of a kind parade for 9-year-old Naomi Short and her soon to be 10-year-old brother Clayton.
Draped with signs car after car passed by the Shorts’ home as part of a parade for the siblings’ birthdays.
Any type of normal party became an afterthought because of the coronavirus pandemic so the family improvised.
“With everything going on with this COVID, we can’t really plan anything to get out and about and give her stuff to look forward to, and like a lot of other kids we couldn’t plan an actual birthday party for her or her brother, so this was the next best thing,” explained Melissa Short, Naomi and Clayton’s mother.
Fighting stage four brain cancer, Naomi has endured tough times.
Recently, a run of surgeries while she was hospitalized for several weeks.
“She ended up having four more surgeries within a month last month and so we’re happy that she was able to get better and be able to come home for her birthday,” Melissa said.
Some went beyond the drive-by parade to drop off gifts, which were sanitized, for the nine-year-old fighter.
Naomi even joined a new club on Sunday, the Chrome Divas biker group.
Through it all, Naomi’s spirits soar and her smile shines.
In the end, a family feeling grateful.
“Very heartwarming, very blessed knowing that so many people out there care enough about us, even ya know strangers, that’s willing to do things like this just to put a smile on her face, really means a whole lot," explained Melissa.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.