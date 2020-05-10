399 new COVID-19 cases in Indiana, 17 new deaths

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -There are 399 new COVID-19 cases in the state of Indiana and 17 new deaths as of Sunday, said health officials at the Indiana State Department of Health.
This brings the total number of cases to 24,126 and the total number of deaths to 1,379.
In our viewing area:
- Franklin County: 104 cases, seven deaths
- Dearborn County: 150 cases, 13 deaths
- Ripley County: 101 cases, six deaths
- Ohio County: Nine cases, zero deaths
- Switzerland County: 14 cases, zero deaths
- Union County: Eight cases, zero deaths
- Fayette County: 36 cases, four deaths
Indiana State Department of Health Director, Dr. Kristina Box, continued to say during Friday’s press conference that she expects the cases to go up when the economy fully reopens.
Salons, barbers, spas, and tattoo shops are set to open by appointment only starting Monday.
So far, religious services and restaurants have reopened. Bars will remain closed for the time being.
Stage three of reopening the economy starts May 24.
