Ohio malls, salons, restaurants near reopening dates

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After weeks and weeks of staying home, Ohioans will soon be able to return to some normalcy as the state begins to reopen this week, but there are mixed feelings on getting back out.
Some are anxious and nervous people will let their guard down and not follow social distancing guidelines.
Others, like Allyssa Isham, are excited to get out of the house and have somewhere to go.
“We get to get together again, it’s going to be like a good time,” said Isham.
Some Tri-State malls say they will be back open on May 12 as indicated in Gov. Mike DeWine’s guidance on a phased-in reopening of the state following coronavirus closures.
Kenwood Towne Center, Tri-County Mall, and Cincinnati Premium Outlets will all reopen on that date.
Hair salons, nail salons, and barbershops can open on May 15.
People with appointments will have to wait in the car, only people with appointments can enter the facility. Lobbies and waiting areas will have social distancing marked.
Masks will be worn by stylists/barbers. Customers may be asked to wear a mask or face covering during their appointment.
For bars and restaurants, outside dining will begin on May 15 and inside dining on May 21.
In Ohio bars and restaurants, floor plans will be created to follow social distancing guidelines. All must be separated by physical barriers and parties must be 10 people or fewer.
Buffets and salad bars will be served to you - no longer self-service.
