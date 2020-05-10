Ohio: 384 new positive COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Ohio Department of Health reported Sunday that there are 384 new COVID-19 cases, and 10 new deaths.
This brings the total number of positive cases to 24,081 and a total of 1,341 deaths.
Health officials say of the total number of cases, only 22,891 are confirmed and 1,190 are probable cases. Of the total number of deaths, 1,220 are confirmed and 121 are probable.
Of the number of cases, 4,351 are hospitalized and of the people hospitalized, 1,205 are in the ICUs.
The 21-day reported case average is 594 and the reported death average is 41.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.