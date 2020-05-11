2 adults displaced in Roselawn kitchen fire

ROSELAWN (FOX19) - Two adults were displaced by a Roselawn kitchen fire that caused $50,000 in damage, Cincinnati fire officials said.
Fire crews responded to a report a ceiling on fire in the 1400 block of Shenandoah Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, they said they saw smoke coming from the residence.
They quickly knocked the fire down in the kitchen, but flames had extended into the attic area and rapidly spread up behind the walls in the second floor, fire officials wrote in a news release.
In all, 50 firefighters responded. It took them another 20-30 minutes to gain access to all of the fire hidden behind walls and ceilings and extinguish it.
Firefighters determined no one was inside the home when the fire started.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It started in the kitchen area, according to the fire department.
