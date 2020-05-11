Amelia musician sings ‘Copacorona’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One musician in Amelia took it upon himself to create a Barry Manilow-inspired coronavirus music video - giving us something to smile about.
Mike Grimm created a music video based on Barry Manilow’s ‘Copacabana.’
“Inspiration started after a trip to Meijer. There was this girl and she was wiping down shopping carts and I was like, 'Oh, that’s different," he said.
Like so many of us, Grimm wants normalcy.
“Things go back to... you know, you can shake hands with someone. I’m always trying to look at the brighter side of things. I’m a positive person," he said.
Grimm says ‘murder hornets’ might be the subject of his next music video.
