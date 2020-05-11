Antibody testing shows COVID-19 has been in Ohio since at least January, Dr. Acton says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Amy Acton says antibody research is providing new details on the prevalence of the coronavirus across Ohio.
The director for the Ohio Department of Health said Monday that at least five of the 24,477 total reported COVID-19 cases in the state date back to January.
Antibody testing, says Dr. Acton, helped determine that the onset of symptoms for those five cases from five different counties were first reported in January.
Data from the Ohio Department of Health shows the previous earliest illness onset date was in the beginning of February.
According to Dr. Acton, Ohio Department of Health researchers are working to confirm if the infections are associated with travel.
