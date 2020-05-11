AP: White House memo requires masks in West Wing

May 11, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is requiring everyone who enters the West Wing to wear a mask or face covering after coronavirus scares near President Donald Trump. 

A memo sent to all staff outlined the new directive Monday after two staffers last week tested positive for COVID-19. 

The memo says: “We are requiring everyone who enters the West Wing to wear a mask or facial covering.” 

Staff will be allowed to remove their face coverings if they sit at least six feet apart from their colleagues. 

The directive is meant to protect the president, who has refrained from wearing a mask in public and in private.

