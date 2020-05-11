Ferro: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) _ Ferro Corp. (FOE) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $16.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.
The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $252.3 million in the period.
Ferro shares have decreased 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.04, a fall of 37% in the last 12 months.
