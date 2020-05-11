FOX19 NOW, Kroger raised more than $200K for Freestore Foodbank

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FOX19 NOW’s virtual food drive with Kroger has raised just over $205,000 for the Freestore Foodbank.
That number includes a matching donation of $100,000 from P&G’s CEO David Taylor and his wife Marsha.
The virtual food drive came to an end May 10, but FOX19 NOW along with Kroger and the Freestore Foodbank want to thank everyone who was able to donate.
The foodbank has seen a 40 percent increase in food distribution due to the pandemic.
Since March 16, they have put together close to 38,000 emergency food boxes.
March 16 through May 1 in 2019 just under four million meals were given out to those in need. This year, between those same dates, that number jumped to just over five million.
The foodbank says food rescue donations are also down 46 percent, so any help that you can give is never too little.
If you are a family in need of help, the Liberty Street Market is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, for emergency food distribution.
That address 112 E. Liberty Street.
No appointment is needed but you must have a valid ID, be 18 years or older and enter the front door to sign in.
To learn more or to donate, just visit their website.
