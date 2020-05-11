Frost Advisory overnight then a big warming trend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for all of the FOX19 NOW viewing area overnight. Temperatures around dawn will range from a bit colder than freezing in many rural valleys to the middle 30s in most over locations.
Cincinnati recorded a record high temperature today, a record high of a different kind. The high temperature at CVG only reached 49° the coldest high temperature for May 11th on record. The previous record cold high temperature was 51° set in 1960.
Overnight will be cold with a low around 35°. If the temperature slips below 34° another new cold record will be set. The record of 34° was set in 1938.
Following another chilly day tomorrow, look for a big warming trend and before the end of the month there will be a string of days near and warmer than normal with a few days reaching the low 80s.
With the warmer weather comes an active precipitation pattern with frequent periods of rain through the end of the month.
