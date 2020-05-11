Frost to Summer? Major warm-up this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Temperatures are expected to take a major leap as warmer, more seasonal weather returns this week.
Chilly morning lows in the 30s and frost advisories will give way to highs near 80 degrees.
We’re cool to start Monday with lows near 40 degrees, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
Later, it will be partly cloudy with a high near 53.
Marzullo says to expect some patchy frost once again Tuesday morning. Most of the Tri-State will be under a Frost Advisory 2 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Temperatures could dip as low as 33 degrees, so you’ll want to bring those sensitive plants inside or cover them.
The sun will burn off any frost that does develop. Tuesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high near 58.
Marzullo says that warm-up will continue as the weekend approaches.
Temperatures will rise into the low 60s on Wednesday and then leap more than 15 degrees into the upper 70s by Thursday.
From Thursday into the weekend, the atmosphere becomes a bit unsettled with rain and thunder chances each day, Marzullo says.
High temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
