‘Geaux Tigers’: Roger Bacon’s Kiner commits to LSU

Kiner plays for Roger Bacon in Ohio. (Source: Corey Kiner)
By Jared Goffinet and Joe Danneman | May 11, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT - Updated May 11 at 2:11 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Roger Bacon running back Corey Kiner is bound for Baton Rouge.

Kiner, a four-star prospect in the class of 2021, announced his college decision Monday surrounded by family.

Kiner made his commitment to the Tigers even though he never visited the LSU campus, according to FOX19 NOW’s Joe Danneman.

The four-star running back broke the Roger Bacon football record for most points in a career back in September.

Kiner took to Twitter to show love and thanks for his family and friends during the recruiting process leading up to his decision on Monday:

