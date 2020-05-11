Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has already lined up the first job of his post-playing career. Rivers was introduced Friday as the head coach-in-waiting at St. Michael Catholic High School in a news conference on campus. The 16-year veteran of the Los Angeles Chargers signed a one-year deal, with $25 million guaranteed, in March. Rivers didn’t offer a timetable on when he’d actually be available for the Fairhope school. Athletic director Paul Knapstein will serve as St. Michael’s interim head coach until Rivers arrives.