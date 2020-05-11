Here’s what is opening in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Governors from all three states in the Tri-State area have unveiled their plans to reopen businesses and services after weeks of closures due to the coronavirus.
Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana will have different stages of their reopening plans so here’s a breakdown of how each state will move forward.
Governor Mike DeWine announced his plan to open things starting with consumer and retail services.
Ohio businesses that reopen under the governor’s order must follow these five protocols:
- Require face coverings for employees and clients/customers at all times.
- Conduct daily health assessments by employers and employees (self-evaluation) to determine if “fit for duty.”
- Maintain good hygiene at all times - hand washing and social distancing.
- Clean and sanitize workplaces throughout the workday and at the close of business or between shifts.
- Limit capacity to meet social distancing guidelines.
To comply with Gov. DeWine’s protocols, salon and barbershop customers have to wait in their cars until their appointment time.
Hairstylists and barbers will wear masks under the reopening order.
Ohio’s bars and restaurants will have floor plans designed to follow social distancing guideline and people will be separated by physical barriers.
Also, parties must be no more than 10 people.
Buffets and salad bars will be served to you - no longer self-service.
Starting on May 22, Kentucky restaurants will reopen with 33 percent capacity and outdoor seating.
In order for a business to reopen on its respective date, they must submit their reopening plan to HealthyAtWork.Ky.gov to show they can follow the 10 rules needed to open.
- Continue telework where possible
- Enforce social distancing
- Phased return to work
- Limit face-to-face meetings
- Onsite temperature/health checks
- Sanitizer/hand wash stations
- Universal masks and any other necessary PPE
- Special accommodations for most vulnerable groups (employees and customers)
- Close common areas (waiting rooms, cafeterias, break rooms, etc.)
- Testing plan
Governor Beshear says if a company, business, or industry can not meet these requirements they cannot reopen.
Services deemed essential returned to work in the first stage of the governor’s plane between March 23 and May 3.
Stage two, which goes from May 4-23, allows for social gatherings of up to 25 people, but still suggests Hoosiers 65 and older to stay at home.
Under stage three starting on May 24, theaters can open at 50 percent capacity.
Also starting that same day, retailers and malls can increase to 75 percent capacity.
The third stage will also allow pools, playgrounds, campgrounds, and gyms to open with social distancing guidelines.
- Face coverings now optional
- Social gatherings limit increases to 250 people
- Recreational sports, tournaments, and leagues can resume
- Office employees can resume at full capacity
- Retail and commercial locations operating at full capacity
- Restaurants can open to 75 percent capacity
- Bar locations open at 50 percent capacity
- Large venues can open but must follow social distancing guidelines
- Amusement, water parks open at 50 percent capacity
- Zoos and museums can open at 50 percent capacity
Bars, restaurants, and retailers can move to full capacity in the final stage of Governor’s Holcomb plan starting on the Fourth of July.
Indiana’s plans to reopen will depend on four things, according to the governor:
- Ability to contact trace all coronavirus cases
- Ability to test all Hoosiers who are symptomatic
- Number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide has decreased for 14 days
- Statewide ventilator availability
