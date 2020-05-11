Hotel drug ring uncovered after fire alarm brings police to suspects’ room, prosecutor says

GREENDALE, Ind. (FOX19) - Five people are now facing drug charges after a fire alarm led to the discovery of a drug ring at the Baymont Inn on East Eads Parkway.
Alarms went off in the early morning hours of May 4 and promoted response from the Greendale Fire Department.
At the hotel, Greendale Fire Chief Shannon Craig pinpointed the fire alarms to room 318, according to the Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.
In the room, which was registered to Daniel Widener, Prosecutor Deddens says narcotics were in plain sight for the fire chief to see.
Greendale Police Department Assitant Chief Jeffery Lane was called to room 318 around 8:30 a.m. and immediately detected the smell of marijuana, the prosecutor stated.
Chas Brashears, Timothy Fluegeman and Destiny Billingsley were talking with the fire chief when Lane got to the room.
Xanax, syringes, powder substance believed to heroin, syringes, glass pipes and a more than a pound of marijuana were all found inside room 318, according to Deddens.
“This case began as a possible fire, but quickly turned to a drug crime investigation when multiple drugs and paraphernalia were found in the hotel room in plain view,” explained Deddens.
After Brashers was taken to the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center, it was discovered hotel manager Ron Burton would bring people to the rooms of Brashears and Widener to buy drugs.
Burton, Brashears, Billingsley, Fluegemanm and Widener were all arrested for numerous misdemeanor and felony drug charges.
