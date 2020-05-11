Indiana surpasses 24K COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced that 511 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
That brings the total to 24,627 of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus. There have been 1,411 deaths.
Nearly 43 percent of ICU beds and more than 81 percent of ventilators were available as of Monday, according to the ISDH.
To date, 146,688 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 140,029 on Sunday.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site, which can be found at the COVID-19 testing link.
Restaurants, hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlors started reopening Monday in the state.
Restaurants and bars that serve food may open at 50 percent capacity with operational limitations.
Bar seating will be closed with no live entertainment. Servers and kitchen staff must wear face coverings
Hair salons, barbershops, spas, nail salons and massage parlors can operate by appointment only with some limitations.
Employees must wear face coverings, work stations must be spaced to meet social distancing guidelines, and other requirements must be met.
Customers should wear face coverings to the extent possible.
