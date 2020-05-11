Joe Burrow Bengals jersey among top 10 most popular on NFL Shop

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Without even stepping on the field of Paul Brown Stadium, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has fans snatching up his jersey on the NFL Shop website.
Burrow’s black home jersey is the third most popular jersey of all the rookies on the league’s official website.
The orange home alternate Burrow jersey is the fourth highest-selling rookie jersey on the site.
Burrow’s two home jerseys are more popular than any for Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert, but right behind the rookie quarterback in Miami.
The only jerseys with more sales amongst the rookie class, according to the NFL Shop, are a pair of Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa.
Here are the top eight most popular jerseys amongst rookies on the league site:
- Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa (Aqua)
- Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa (White)
- Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow (Black)
- Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow (Orange)
- Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert (Powder Blue)
- Dallas Cowboys CeeDee Lamb (Navy)
- Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow (White)
- Denver Broncos Jerry Jeudy (Orange)
Burrow’s jerseys are only behind the new duo in Tampa Bay, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, on the site’s most popular category.
Here are the top 10 most popular jerseys on NFL Shop:
- Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa (Aqua)
- Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa (White)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady (Pewter Alternative Vapor)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady (White Vapor)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady (Red)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady (Red Vapor)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rob Gronkowski (Pewter Alternate)
- Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow (Black)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rob Gronkowski (Red)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady (Pewter Alternate)
