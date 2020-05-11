Kroger employee pays for couple’s groceries in Mother’s Day surprise

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A routine Kroger trip turned into something much more last weekend after a local couple had to drive away empty-handed.
Leslie Horsley and her boyfriend, Brandon Rhoden, placed the grocery order Saturday — the day before Mother’s Day — using Kroger’s grocery pickup service, ClickList.
“I did my first Kroger ClickList order and I was kind of excited about it,” Horsley said. “And then the card wouldn’t go through.”
Aden McGlade works at the Kroger on Mall Road in Florence, where Horsley and Rhoden tried to pick up the order.
“We were trying and trying it, but it just wasn’t reading,” McGlade said. “It wasn’t happening. But I can’t give them the groceries unless it actually goes through. I had to take it all back in.”
McGlade says he felt bad about that. He says he felt worse when he realized the following day was Mother’s Day.
“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh! Tomorrow is Mother’s day! They have kids and they aren’t going to have any of their groceries,’" McGlade recalled
McGlade is a full-time student who has been working at the Florence Kroger for about four months. He says he couldn’t stop thinking about what the ClickList snag even after he got off work.
“Later in the night I was pretty bummed about it still," he said. “And I was just like, ‘This just sucks, I wish I could’ve helped them out.'”
Then McGlade says his girlfriend, Delaney, came up with an idea: “She was like, ‘Why don’t you just call them back, and we can pay for it.’”
That’s just what McGlade did — sort of.
The next day, Rhoden returned to the Kroger to pickup the order, not knowing McGlade and his girlfriend had taken care of the $70 bill.
It was a welcome surprise when they found out, the sort that’s needed these days more than ever.
“Me, as a mom, I want my kids to grow up and have that kind of heart and help other people," Horsley said. “So I know another mom would want to hear her son did something too.”
Horsley posted what happened on social media.
“I just hope people take this and do something nice for other people,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if you buy their groceries. You can just smile and them, and it’s going to make their day.”
McGlade saw the post. His mother did too. She told FOX19 NOW she’s proud of her son’s act of kindness.
“I mean, if I had kids and I wasn’t able to get my groceries on a very important day, I would like to think that somebody would do that for me as well," McGlade said. "I think Delaney and I just really are thankful we were able to help. It is really nice to see that people care. It means a lot it really does.
