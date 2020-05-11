Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say an additional 43 Indiana residents are confirmed or presumed to have died from the coronavirus, pushing Indiana’s death toll from COVID-19 to nearly 1,500. The Indiana State Department of Health said Saturday that a total of 1,362 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19. That's 34 more than on Friday. The state agency also increased the number of reported probable COVID-19 deaths by nine to 128. Those are deaths state officials say doctors blame on coronavirus infections without confirmation of the illness from test results. The new numbers bring Indiana’s confirmed or presumed number of deaths to 1,490.