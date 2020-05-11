Northern Kentucky man killed after truck hits tree, bursts into flames

BUTLER, Ky. (FOX19) - A man was killed Saturday morning when his truck struck a tree and caught fire in Pendleton County, state police say.
The initial investigation shows a 1993 Ford Ranger was headed south on KY 609 in Butler around 9:15 a.m. when the truck left the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
The truck was engulfed in flames when a trooper arrived on the scene, the news release says.
The trooper tried to use his fire extinguisher but wasn’t able to put out the blaze.
The Pendleton County Coroner has identified the victim as Mark Hofstetter, 40, of Falmouth.
Toxicology is pending.
