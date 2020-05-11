Man sentenced to 15 years in Taylor Mill crash that killed his wife

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A man was sentenced to 15 years for a car accident that killed his wife and injured two others in June 2019.
Yakema Buckley, 40, of Independence, Ky. was sentenced to eight years for manslaughter, five years for assault and two years for wanton endangering.
On June 5, 2019, Taylor Mill police were called to Pride Parkway near Lakewood Drive for a two-vehicle accident.
Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders says a Cadillac was t-boned by a Chevrolet Suburban after crossing a grass median into northbound traffic.
Witnesses told police the Cadillac had been operating erratically as it left Covington and was heading southbound into Taylor Mill, said Sanders.
Sanders says officers found Buckley behind the wheel of the Cadillac and his wife, Crystal Ann Buckley, in the passenger seat.
Urine test results show Yakema was under the influence of benzodiazepines, fentanyl, opiates, cocaine, and THC, Sanders said.
Yakema and Crystal were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Crystal died as a result of her injuries, Sanders said.
The driver of the Suburban suffered minor injuries and an 11-year-old passenger suffered a broken foot. The second child in the car was not hurt.
The judge also told Buckley he will not receive any inheritance from his wife.
