Middletown police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ person of interest in fatal shooting

MIDDLETOWN (FOX19) - Middletown police say they are searching for an “armed and dangerous” person of interest in a fatal shooting Tuesday night.
Dhameer Haamid Scott, 24, has a distinctive money sign tattoo on the front of his neck. His last known address, according to police, is in the 1200 block of Prospect Avenue.
Scott is wanted in connection to the killing of John Booker, 36.
“Do not approach him as he should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said in a news release.
Police say the victim was found shot and seriously wounded when police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Yankee Road about 7:45 p.m.
He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
A motive in the homicide was not released.
Anyone with information about Scott’s whereabouts is asked to call Middletown police: 513-425-7700 or Detective Winters: 513-425-7786.
