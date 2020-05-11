NKU nursing student killed in Louisville double shooting

19-year-old Kelsie Small died after being taken to University Hospital following a shooting in the 100 block of Caldwell Street Saturday. (Source: Family Photo)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Stefano DiPietrantonio | May 11, 2020 at 6:35 AM EDT - Updated May 11 at 6:39 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX19) - A 19-year-old Northern Kentucky University nursing student was fatally shot in Louisville over the weekend, according to our sister station WAVE 3 News.

Kelsie Small’s death is under investigation as a homicide and is one of three homicides over the weekend in Louisville, WAVE 3 News reports Monday.

Her mother tells Wave-3 News she had a promising future as a nurse and was a nursing student at NKU. She graduated from Central High School in Louisville.

Small died after being taken to University Hospital following a shooting in the 100 block of Caldwell Street 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Louisville Metro Police told WAVE 3 News.

Another victim, a 15-year-old, was seriously injured in the shooting and underwent surgery, but is expected to survive, WAVE 3 News reports.

The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Caldwell Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

