NKU nursing student killed in Louisville double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX19) - A 19-year-old Northern Kentucky University nursing student was fatally shot in Louisville over the weekend, according to our sister station WAVE 3 News.
Kelsie Small’s death is under investigation as a homicide and is one of three homicides over the weekend in Louisville, WAVE 3 News reports Monday.
Her mother tells Wave-3 News she had a promising future as a nurse and was a nursing student at NKU. She graduated from Central High School in Louisville.
Small died after being taken to University Hospital following a shooting in the 100 block of Caldwell Street 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Louisville Metro Police told WAVE 3 News.
Another victim, a 15-year-old, was seriously injured in the shooting and underwent surgery, but is expected to survive, WAVE 3 News reports.
