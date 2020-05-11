$2,000 for missing NKY dog, but owner says scammers are muddying the search

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Ludlow woman whose dog went missing several weeks ago says scammers are trying to take advantage of the award she’s offered for his return.
The reward stands at $2,000. Meggie Malone says people have been pretending to have the dog, Saban, to get the cash.
She also says she now suspects someone may have stolen him.
Saban, a five-year-old golden retriever mix, was last on Laurel Street March 29. Malone says she was walking him along with another dog near some railroad tracks when the dogs ran off to chase a dear.
“A train started to come,” Malone recalled. “The housemate made it back in time, but (Saban) did not. The moving train came, and I could see Saban from underneath the train. He was pacing back and Roth, and he was also sniffing, trying to figure out how to get back to me.”
Malone says before the train passed, Saban ran off towards Devou Park.
Since then, Malone has been passing out flyers and putting up signs hoping they will lead to his return.
But soon Malone says she started getting text messages from strangers wanting to meet her in exchange for the reward.
“I’ve had people reach out to me telling me that had my dog, and then also, ‘I don’t have gas money to get to you,’ so they’ll ask for money sot hat they can bring my dog to me,” she said. “I have never done any of those because they never sent me proof that they had my dog.”
Malone says she even received a text asking for nude pictures in exchange for Saban.
“It’s honestly been very frustrating, and honestly, it’s been painful more than anything.”
Recently Malone got some good news. A tipster said their friend may have Saban, but the tipster said they don’t want to give him back.
“I feel like people are honestly keeping my dog from me, and someone has stolen him," Malone said. “They’re either just too scared to give him back because the police are involved, or they just love my dog that much. But I love him more.”
Malone says Saban was spotted in a woman’s car on Friday, so she took the license plate and filed a police report.
She says if her dog is found and returned, she will give the reward no questions asked.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.