Ohio daycare reopening details coming Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As many people head back to work and retail and service companies reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, daycare facilities in Ohio remain closed.
On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to announce the plan for reopening those and the guidelines.
Most child care centers have been shut down for weeks.
In March, DeWine ordered them to operate under a temporary pandemic child care license.
The order requires each center to limit six children per room and parent interactions during drop-off and pick-up.
The short-term license gives daycare centers a way to keep serving children whose parents are health care, safety, and essential workers.
